The territorial police of Old Kampala, Kiira Road and Kawempe Divisions have continued conducting operations that have led to arrests of hardcore criminals suspected to be behind the ongoing crimes on the Northern Bypass.

In last night operations, Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson says the teams arrested over 30 suspects including their ring leaders.

Others arrested include those who have been robbing motorists in traffic jam, criminals using motorcycles to mug from unsuspecting victims and group of juvenile criminals, who have been targeting pedestrians and then mobbing them before stealing all their belongings using pavers as weapons.

“These operations will continue until criminals are eliminated from the bypass,” Owoyesigyire said in a Statement on Saturday.