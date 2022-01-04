The Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Godfrey Nyakahuma has assured the family of Special Forces Command Soldier Private Ronald Arinda currently held in Rwanda that they are engaging the government of Uganda to ensure that their son who was abducted by the Rwandan security is repatriated.

Last year on 27th November 2021, Rwandan authorities arrested Arinda, a Uganda People’s Défence Forces-UPDF soldier attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC).

He was arrested from Mukiyovu trading center on the Ugandan side by Rwandan security informers disguised as locals who live along the borderline who tricked him claiming that they had some cattle they wanted to sell to him.

It was then during the course of the conversation that Rwandan operatives emerged and whisked Arinda to Rwanda.

Edward Bakeeha a father to Arinda who is also a deputy head teacher at Rusharo primary school in Kacerere ward, Ryakarimira town council told our reporter that after the incident, he called Canon Enock Kazoba the town mayor Ryakarimira town council who informed the Kabale RDC and after a few minutes, the RDC sent security officers and visited the scene who also later interrogated him to get the information.

Bakeeha says that as parents the matter is beyond them before appealing to His Excellence Y.K. Museveni the president of Uganda and his government to try all the best and help them to bring back Arinda because everything is in their hands as government.

Nduhukyire Eunice, the mother to Arinda says that fear has been mounting every other day for spending much time without taking a snap look at him. Nduhukyire in a humble appeal asked the government of Rwanda to have mercy on them and release their child.

Canon Enock Kazoba, the town mayor Ryakarimira Town Council expressed his concern that Rwandan nationals enter Uganda day and night freely to trade and work but it is quite absurd that the innocent Ugandans are being shot dead by Rwandan securities by the time they step one foot in their country.

Kazoba further thanked David Bahati, the Minister of state for trade industry and cooperatives for helping them after being informed about the incident. According to Kazoba, Bahati made a call to the Rwanda embassy and to all heads of security officers in both countries to re solve the issue.

Speaking to the family of Mr. Edward Bakeeha and Mrs. Nduhukyire Eunice, parents of Arinda at their home in Kacerere ward, Ryakarimira town council Kabale district, RDC Nyakahuma assured them that their son is still a live and the government of Uganda is negotiating with Rwanda for his repatriation.

Nyakahuma also appealed to people that President Museveni is trying to bring peace, unity in the East African Community.