The Ministry of Education and Sports has released the reporting dates for all learners in both day and boarding schools.

In his New Year’s address to the nation on 31st December, 2021, President Yoweri Museveni tasked the Education Ministry to come up with a detailed plan to prevent and mitigate against road traffic congestion in the Kampala Metropolitan area during the reopening of schools on Monday 10th January, 2022.

Schools had spent almost two years closed due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Now following the President’s directive, the Education Ministry on 2nd January, 2022 released a staggering reporting plan for learners in Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi and Mukono.

The Ministry says all learners in Day schools shall report on Monday 10th January, 2022 for classes and that all learners in boarding schools in the districts of Wakiso, Mpigi, Mukono and Kampala shall follow a staggering reporting plan with effect from Monday 10th January.

“No boarding students in the concerned districts shall report for school earlier than Monday the 10th January, 2022,” the Ministry said in a statement dated 2nd January, 2022.

“Students in international schools whether offering day or boarding school shall also comply with reopening that is not any earlier than Monday the 10th of January, 2022.”

See details: