President Yoweri Museveni has said that there is a need for regional mass mobilization to create a big and sustainable market for local products in the region and drive social economic transformation.

“Big marketing strategy for locally manufactured products has made a state like the USA grow stronger and popular. The building blocks of regional cooperation was an initiative of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Patirisi Lumbamba, which should be fully supported”, he said.

The President was holding a virtual meeting from State House Entebbe with the President of the Senate of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) H.E Modeste Bahati Lukwembo who was at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

H.E. Lukwembo who is in the country on a three-day working visit

discussed bilateral matters between the two countries and agreed to strengthen cooperation between Uganda and the DRC.

Mr. Museveni advised the Congo government to lay a good strategy for mobilization of its people in order to win the government popular support for economic transformation.

H.E Modeste Bahati Lukwembo, speaking in Kiswahili, commended President Musevenis’ approach of handling regional politics, cooperation and the integration for EAC.

“I am happy with the way you are handling issues of regional cooperation and integration for EAC for oneness,” he said.

Earlier, H.E Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, paid an official visit to the Nshaara Industrial Park in Western Uganda where he commissioned the Zhong Wu Beef Abattoir Imports and Exports Company under the Sino- Uganda Economic Development Special Zone.