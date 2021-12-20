Renowned Muslim scholar and political analyst Imam Idi Kasozi has asked the National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders to go to Court and contest the Kayunga LC5 by-election results purposely not to win but to expose cadres judges and even perpetrators of violence in Uganda.

Last Friday, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer Andrew Muwonge, was declared winner for Kayunga LC5 by-election after polling 31,830 votes against his closest competitor Harriet Nakwedde of NUP, who got 31,308 votes.

However, NUP leaders and supporters has since disputed the results saying they were doctored by the Electoral Commission in favor of Muwonge.

Addressing journalists on Monday, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said their candidate is going to court for redress.

“Even some NRM members are saying they didn’t win in Kayunga. This is no longer a NUP matter. It is an issue in our country. What are you telling Ugandans? That voting doesn’t matter anymore? Byabakama and his thugs have refused to give us tally sheets because they know what they did was foolish. We are not going to request. We are demanding for them.”

He added, “Our candidate decided to go to court with all the DR Forms for the court to count, maybe they have a better calculator. The same way we have put the regime to test and exposed them, we want to put the courts to test.”

Speaking about the matter, Imam Kasozi, said every time members of the opposition go to court on cases like the one for Kayunga by-elections results, the country gets to know the type of courts and judges running the judicial system.

“At time going to court reveals to us some mysteries may be which we wouldn’t have seen if such tests are left to go free but when courts get tested we start gaging them. What I think, if NUP has all the DR Forms let them take them to court, even let the EC bring its forms on the same table, then we shall leave the ball in the hands of the judge, this will help the country to understand who is the problem causer in this country,” Imam Kasozi told CBS FM on Saturday.