A soldier attached to Rwanda Defece Forces has been arrested on Ugandan soils in Kabale district.

The arrest follows the invasion of Uganda by Rwandan soldiers through Butanda subcounty in Kabale District. The soldiers estimated to be between 10 to 20 a few days ago crossed with guns to Uganda for unknown reasons. They were however, greeted with resistant citizens who engaged them with traditional fighting tools.

One RDF soldier,yet to be identified, was arrested by civilians as his colleagues attempted to cross back to Rwanda after being overwhelmed.

The arrested soldier was beaten up by locals until security appeared and rescued him.

This act of provocation comes after the arrest of a UPDF soldier attached to the Special Forces Command,who was snatched by Rwanda soldiers on Ugandan land in Ryakarimira Town Council, Kabale district recently.

In February 2019, Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda, accusing Kampala of hosting and giving comfort to her enemies.

There are little signs that the border will open soon.