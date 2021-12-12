The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has said that the UPDF should be in the lead of providing guidance to the nation through communication.

He emphasized that in the era where everyone is a journalist, importance of communication cannot be underestimated.

Ssempijja was speaking at the closure of one week refresher training in Media Planning and Effective Communication for UPDF Public Information Officers and Media Staff held at Bishop Cypriano Kihangire Secondary School, Luzira.

The Minister added that the UPDF must adopt a proactive as opposed to a reactive Communication Strategy and promised continuous committment towards supporting efforts aimed at building and improving capacity as a means of enhancing the knowledge of the Office of the Defence Spokesperson.

Speaking earlier during the training, the Chief Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Masiko called upon the Public Information Officers and Media staff to always be objective, continuously seek productive knowledge which is truthful and always project it.

Maj Gen Masiko reminded members of the critical role that they play in information management, understanding and its usage which calls for the need to work on their conviction which the UPDF has always emphasized through ideological orientation.

The Defence Spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appreciated the Minister for having graced the closure of the training and equally thanked the facilitators for allowing to come and share their knowledge with the participants.

She noted that communication is a vital tool in the nature of work we engage in and thus the need to fully appreciate the importance of communication and its personnel.

The training covered aspects of Media-Military relations, influence on society, use of current communication technology, new media and citizen journalism and retooling in photography and videography.

Facilitators who were drawn from various communication sectors included: Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye,Mr Andrew Mwenda, Ms. Robie Kakonge, Mrs. Christine Mugimba, Mr. Gerald Businge, Mr. Simon Kaheru and Mr. Michael Bamwesigye.