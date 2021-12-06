Joel Ameda is a Senior First Officer (co-pilot) at Uganda Airlines.

Ameda graduated from the East African Civil Aviation Academy in 1996 before going on to serve in responsible roles in different companies in general aviation in the region.

Starting out with Eagle Aviation (now Eagle Air) Uganda in 1997 he rose to eventually become the Chief Pilot overseeing a Fleet of 7 aircraft and several pilots in a challenging, exciting and rewarding environment, safely conducting many flights in the region and beyond.

After more than five years of dedicated service, he took up a new challenge with a start-up airline, Asante Aviation, in the capacity of both Director of Flight Operations and Chief Pilot where he served for five years.

Further career moves saw him work with a private company Kibali (Rand Gold Services) and Kampala Executive Aviation before eventually joining the relaunched Uganda National Airlines as one of the pioneers in 2019.

Known for his calmness, sense of humour and integrity, he is a reassuring presence amidst the storms of challenges that often define the aviation industry.

We look forward to his contribution to the growth of the airline, trusting in his reputation for dedication and objectivity in the conduct of duty.

Summary About First Officer Ameda:

Fleet: A330

Position: First Officer

Total Time: Over 10,000 hours

Total Jet Time: Over 400 hours

Total Jet Command: N/A

Qualifications: ICAO Airline Transport Pilots License (FAA,)

Commercial Aircraft Flown: LET 410, Beechcraft 1900, Cessna caravan 208, CRJ900.