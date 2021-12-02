As all political players and observers gaze at Kayunga District by-election as a determinant in the history of NRM, the 1st National NRM Vice Chairperson, El-Hajji Moses Kigongo paid a strategic visit to the District ahead of the LCV by-elections.

On arrival, El-Hajji Kigongo was received by the Party’s Director for mobilization, recruitment and cadre development, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde at Forest Complex Hotel in Nazigo Town Council, Kayunga District. He addressed a number of NRM leaders at different levels that make up Ntenjeru South Constituency and a few others.

His visit was part of the Party’s strategy to revitalize support for the NRM flag bearer, Andrew Muwonge in the Kayunga District LCV by-election slated for December 16th, 2021. He urged the natives to desist from individual differences but unite for the good of the Party. Hence achieve victory for the Party as a whole.

“It is only through working as a team that NRM shall get the victory in Kayunga District. Chance comes once, this is an opportune time that NRM takes charge of Kayunga District.” Hon. Sseninde stressed.

Most of the electorates revealed and noted that this is an opportunity for the Party to showcase it’s ideologies and principles thus regain its glory that had been lost to NUP in recently concluded 2021 general elections.

Andrew Muwonge (NRM) candidate in the race with other more 05 candidates, emphasized that he still stands out as a material and of substance to the people of Kayunga. “Being an NRM flag bearer a Party in leadership, is evident enough that the Party’s pledges and assurance to the electorates shall fully be attained.” He noted.

.