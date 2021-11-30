Kickboxing sensation Golola Moses has new management.

Golola Moses has been signed to GR44, a sports agency owned by Remmy Ntambi.

The fighter has seen out all his contractual obligations and he’s starting afresh to rebuild his brand.

Golola, the most recognized face in the ring business, recently signed out with Harris International limited’s Rock Boom energy drink beverage.

“We have fight and brand rights for Golola and we are going to manage him more professionally,” Ntambi told Watchdog News website at the Kampala Sheraton hotel where the kickboxer has negotiated a training deal at one of the best fitness gymnasium in the country. Golola trains at the gym everyday as he prepares himself for a global fighting your in Europe and Asia.

Over the weekend, the fighter was in Fort Portal tourism city where he rubbed shoulders with royàls in Toro kingdom at the Ekyooto cultural festival. Images of Golola Moses dressed like a royal, with Queen Best Kemigisha, among others, have floated the Social media.