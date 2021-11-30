The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has asked government to present to Parliament a comprehensive report on its foreign deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

This followed a matter raised by MP Jonathan Ebwalu (Indp. Soroti West Division) about the presence of the UPDF in Somalia.

Ebwalu said Parliament approved deployment of the UPDF in Somalia in 2007. “Today, Somalia has made remarkable improvement and gains as far as its political stability is concerned,” he noted.

Ebwalu held that the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs has failed to update Parliament concerning the continued stay of the UPDF and other security organs in Somalia.

He proposed that in light of the recent terror attacks in the country, most of which are attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the UPDF should deploy in the Democratic Republic of Congo where the ADF is based.

Following his comments, the Deputy Speaker urged government to report to Parliament with an update on its external deployments so as to mitigate the security risks in the country.

In response, the Government Chief Whip, Hon Thomas Tayebwa, said that the government is addressing the issue of the ADF in DRC and the Security Ministry will update Parliament on the deployment of the UPDF.

He also promised to have the Security Minister report to Parliament with a brief on security matters in the country.

The Ugandan contingent remains the largest force in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stationed to quell the political insurgency that is believed to be orchestrated by the Al-Shabaab militant and terrorist group.

Until now, Uganda has deployed 12 battle groups into the Mission area.