Police have confirmed that lives of two people have been claimed by a gas explosion in Kisenyi, Mbarara city.

The explosion happened on Tuesday morning.

The Rwiizi Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira says the two bodies are yet to identified.

“Three people were left with serious injuries. They include Kamusiime Gashom and Tumwebaze John who are admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment,” Kasasira said.

“It’s alleged the explosion happened at a scrap metal shop where they were trying to cut the gas cylinder, it exploded, killing the two instantly.”

Kasasira further noted that their teams from Mbarara Central Police Station have cordoned off the scene and bodies of the deceased conveyed to Mbarara Referral Hospital for postmortem.