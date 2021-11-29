Friends, I know many of you may be wondering about all the allegations about me in the media. What is the truth? Just thought it is time to say something.

First, matters of national Transformation are not cheap at all. The most expensive and rarest resource are the right people to pioneer the necessary changes and open doors for others. You don’t enter there unless you are well prepared. It requires selfless, dedicated, diligent, visionary individuals with absolute integrity.

With my recent assignment, I entered a no-go area – driving the science agenda for my country and that has aroused the demons from all corners of hell. As you all know, I love my country and my continent. I have been prepared for the task. I have served and will continue to serve with utmost integrity and dedication. I am the same Dr. Monica Musenero you have known and have never and will never change.

please be assured that NONE of those allegations in the ongoing orchestrated smear campaign are true. THEY ARE ALL LIES aimed at damaging my reputation and may be hoping they will discourage me. They think they will break me and destroy what we have started.

But I watch the ongoing yelling like a spectator on the side. I wonder whom they are talking about. Because that has never been and will never be me. Because, NO amount of yelling and smear campaign can make me corrupt or inept. Daily Monitor can do all the insulting cartoons 😄, after all it gives one Ugandan a job, but you can NEVER change who I am. Because no one has that permission except me. I am who I am. Unless I make myself corrupt, No one can. And a lie can never be truth, no matter how much publicity it receives. And lies have a limited life span.

Friends, that gang put together a multi-pronged campaign I got aware of sometime ago. I even knew the ring leaders some months ago. They started by attempting to blackmail me. They sent one of them to threaten that they will release damaging information about me unless I meet and negotiate with them. I told them to go ahead and release the information.

Then they attempted to frame me before the President, IGG and Parliament- sending a variation of the same document claiming they were “concerned bazukulu” or “whistle blower” and so on. When that failed, they started threatening me with physical harm. They broke into my home compound and once trailed me and attempted to ambush me on my way from upcountry. When they saw I was undeterred, that is when they started the smear campaign combined with intense media – mediated harassment. They are well funded so I suspect a wide circle, possibly involving some foreign players.

For now, I am sure their target is to disrupt the progress of science in the country especially in the two areas we are making significant progress. They imagine if they can disrupt my leadership, they can take the country from the course and direction we are moving.

Friends, this far, I have served with ALL that is in me. I am very proud of what I have so far contributed to Public Health, Science, my country and the African continent. I am proud of my contribution to my community. And there is there is still much for to do. Keep me in your prayers.

I thank all my supporters from all over the world. At first I was afraid like Elisha’s servant in (2 Kings 6) wondering what I was to do in such an orchestrated onslaught. I thought I would be alone and frightened.

But when I lifted my eyes and saw all your overwhelming support and I renewed my resolve to move forward with determination. And of-course the declared vote of confidence by his Excellency the President as a big boost.

I am stronger than ever and busy doing what I do best. With the current mandate, I am pushing our national Science, Technology and Innovation agenda forward. Scientists of Uganda stand tall and be counted, because we have started an unstoppable revolution on the continent. Even if they continue yelling, You know the truth.

Let’s be focused, because transforming our nations requires solid focus and working tough.

My love to you all.

For God and my country.