Reports that businessman Hamis Kiggundu aka ‘Ham’ plans to lease out Nakivubo stadium to a third party are false, according to an inside source.

Ham, according to his close associate, who preferred anonymity to speak freely about the matter, has actually kicked out of his inner circle the man who claims to represent a German football club interested in the stadium under renovation.

Word has been moving around that a German top club was interested in creating a relationship with Nakivubo Stadium but a Ham Group source, says, all that is fake news.

“Hajj Hamis cannot do that because he knows the stadium is owned by the government. He knows his contractual obligations. When he completes the stadium very soon, he will hand it over to government as the agreement states”, said a source close to Hamis Kiggundu, who preferred anonymity to speak freely about the matter.

The source says, Hajj Hamis has kicked out people who have dragged his name in personal deals, because he transacts his businesses in the open.

This puts to rest reports on social media that the legendary Nakivubo war memorial stadium could be taken up by a foreign club.

“There is no such deal. Ham has never met any Germans to discuss such matter and he is not interested in such conversations.” The source said.

Nakivubo is a public private partnership where Ham is supposed to build the stadium and use its external for his business to raise funds to build the inner part of the stadium.

However, a man claiming to be Ham’s associate, has been grappling with the idea of setting up a sports facility in Kampala.

Ham, himself a sports enthusiast, has built most of his estates with world class sports facilities.

Recently, Ham unveiled state of the art offices in Alright, which were said to act as Ham Group headquarters. Not far from the HQ, commonly referred to as the “White House”, are a number of sports facilities.

Why Ham is building Nakivubo stadium

Ham says he is building Nakivubo Stadium on behalf of the government of Uganda as a corporate social responsibility, and giving back to Uganda.

“I also want to set an example for other Africans that if I can pull off such a Huge project with private funding so can they. The only way to pull Africa out of poverty to prosperity is for us Africans to accept it as our responsibility and obligation. The stadium project equally makes business sense with incomes since it has commercial premises attached.” Ham told Billionaires Africa website.