Michael Kwarikunda Mbareeba the former Rukiga LC.5 Vice Chairperson has been elected as the new Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Chairperson for the district.

The election of Mbareeba took place on Monday during the party meeting that was held at the home of Jack Sabiti the FDC National Chairperson of the Elders council and Former Rukiga county MP in Rwamucucu sub county Rukiga district.

This follows the defection of Rukiga District Forum for Democratic Change –FDC chairperson Medard Ensinikweri to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM in July 2021.

Ensinikweri had been the FDC chairperson for Rukiga county from 2011 and later in 2017 he was elected as Rukiga District FDC chairperson after Rukiga county was elevate to district status.

Sabiti said that they were filing vacant posts of chairperson, youth female and male as well elderly.

Sabiti says that others that were elected are Ignatius Muhumuza male youth, Ainembabazi Rosette Female Youth, Bagambe Cornelio Elderly Veterans and Pensions.

Others on the committee are Miriam Tumuramye who was elected Vice chairperson, Robert Muhereza general secretary, Wence Orishaba treasurer ,Jack Sabiti secretary for mobilization and publicity , Mable Atukunda Kiruhura secretary for women affairs, Caleb Tugumisirize for PWDs , and Gideon Akampurira secretary for security.