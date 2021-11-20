Peter Rwakifari, the Resident District Commissioner for Rubanda has directed police in the area to set up a check-up roadblock along Kabale-Kisoro highway,a move he says could intercept suspected Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This move comes a few days after suspected ADF rebels blew themselves up in Kampala twin bombings , killing at least four people and leaving several others critically injured.

Three days ago, suspected ADF rebels were intercepted in Kisoro as they nearly boarded the Bismarkan coaches bus to Kampala with guns.

While addressing the Rubanda District council on Friday, Rwakifari warned that the terrorists aim at making Uganda a failed state,with a move to topple the sitting government.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“They’ve got political agenda,and their mission is to make Uganda a failed state and eventually takeover it’s leadership. People are now fearing to travel by bus,and businesses may collapse, ” Rwakifari noted.

He further rubished reports that government was targeting Muslims after the bomb blasts.

“Some people are saying that government is attacking Muslims. This is completely false.If the terrorists are from one tribe what do you do, government isn’t about fighting Muslims.”

He further encouraged the populace to be vigilant and inquisitive, especially when new people come to their localities.

“Be inquisitive. Terrorism has no color has no religion,and for this matter the base of ADF is in DRC near us Rubanda, ” Rwakifari added.