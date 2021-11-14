Although it’s yet to deliver as many expected, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit headed by Col Edith Nakalema has at least fought for some vulnerable Ugandans whose hopes had been shuttered by corrupt rich people.

The unit was established in 2018, to fight and curb corruption in public offices. However, it has starched its operations in helping citizens who have been affected by corrupt individuals using their connections in government.

A recent example is the restoration of land which was stolen from a 97-year-old woman, Mayimuna Kyamulabi. If it was not for the Unit’s involvement, Kyamulabi would be a dead person today since she was evicted from her land and the Unit found her living under a mango tree where her children had thrown her.

Kyomulabi was forcefully evicted from her land in Buwambo-Wakiso district in May this year by her own children who connived with land brokers. However, with the intervention of the team of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, she was taken back into her house where she now lives peacefully.

According to reports, the old lady was found living under a tree since her property had also been destroyed by men who connived with some of her children to take her land. Nevertheless when the matter was brought to the attention of the Statehouse Anti-corruption Unit, she was taken back to her land.

The unit again went ahead and arrested two alleged masterminds for the eviction of over 1800 citizens.

“Our office tracked and arrested them and yesterday they were transferred back to Amuru where the crimes were committed,” a tweet from the Unit said.

Recovering a body that was swapped with a dead one

In March last year, Doctors at Kamic Medical Centre Kawempe had corruptly swapped a dead child with a baby named Miracle Sentamu Pius a son to Awino Gloria and Mr. Egonga Rogers.

The owner of the facility Dr. George Ssenkoomi had allegedly received millions of shillings from a wealthy family of pastors of Yesu Akwagala Ministries in Kawempe- Maggie and Patience Raymond, whose child had died but at any cost, they had to have a living baby.

However, with a swift intervention of Nakalema, she aided a quick DNA test which authenticated the living baby was for Awino and Egongo. She immediately reunited the baby with the real parents with whom it is now happily living, aged one year and seven months.

Resurrection of a murder case of Desire Mirembe killed by boyfriend

On July 6, 2015, it’s alleged that Mathew Kirabo killed his girlfriend Desire Mirembe while he was still a student of Makerere University.

Both were second-year Makerere University School of medical students and Mirembe was then aged 19. Reports show that Mirembe was murdered and her body was dumped in Mabira Forest in Buikwe District.

On 30th November the same year, Kirabo was committed to the High Court for trial and he had confessed to the murder. However, the court granted him bail and for yet unknown reasons the hearing of this case became stalled for over 6 years until Col Nakalema held a meeting with the complainant (deceased’s father) and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case is now ongoing.

Although corruption cases are still in place, the unit has tried to play its role in fighting the vice.