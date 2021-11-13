Bank of Uganda has handed over a Shs330m Construction Project it funded at Hamurwa Health Centre IV in Rubanda district.

The Central Bank funded infrastructural development and procurement of medical equipment at the health facility.

As part of the Bank’s annual Cooperate Socal Responsibility Programs (CSR), the institution funded extension of the maternity ward from 8 to 28 bed capacity, construction of a roofed walk away from the maternity to the post theater ward , and beautifying of the Compound at Hamurwa Health Centre IV.

The Bank also procured medical equipment such as Ultra Sound Scan, Oxygen Concentrator, Blood Count Machine and other equipment at a tune of Shs80 million.

The Board Secretary for Bank of Uganda, Susan Kanyemibwa explained that revamping of health facilities is part of Bank of Uganda’s overall CSR programs, under the theme “Maternal & Child Health Care for a Healthy Society.” The proceeds that support these initiatives were raised under the 50th Anniversary Charity Walk held in 2016.

According to the Rubanda District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Abdon Birungi, they contracted Redstone Holdings and Geses Uganda to work on the construction project at Hamurwa HC IV. He explained that the District had also contributed funds for external re-innovation works on the post operation ward.

Dr. Birungi revealed that the BoU project was lobbied by the State Minister of general duties in the Finance Ministry Henry Musasizi when he was still the Chairperson Finance Committee of Parliament, in 2019.

Birungi further explained that expectant mothers were paying Shs30,000 for scan services in Kabale town before Bank of Uganda donated the Ultra Sound Scan TO Hamurwa HC.IV.

Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda Micheal Atingi – Ego commended the District Authorities for using the donated funds appropriately. “You can have the money, but if you don’t have the people to transform that the money into something like this, then it’s a waste of time,” he said “so we want to thank the District leadership and the Bank of Uganda technical Team for delivering the donation and making sure there’s value for money.”

Musasizi revealed that Government was set to upgrade Muko Health Centre IV in Muko Subcounty to Hospital Status in the next financial year, as well as improving infrastructure at Nyamweru Health Centre III.

He narrated how he managed to convince Bank of Uganda to consider extending the right hand to Hamurwa HC.IV before he pledged ro pay back by supporting the institution whenever they need assistance from his office at the Ministry of finance.

Using the proceeds raised from the 2016 charity walk, Bank of Uganda has completed works on 4 Health Centres, namely, Bwizibwera Health Centre IV in Mbarara District, Ayivuni Health Centre III in Arua District, Nakaloke Health Centre III in Mbale District and Omel Health Centre II in Gulu District. These were also handed over to the respective district officials.