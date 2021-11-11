The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has cautioned journalists in Kigezi region against biased and irresponsible reporting, which he says has led into catastrophic consequences in some parts of the world.

Minister Baryomunsi was on Wednesday opening a two day training of journalists from Kigezi region, being held at Kirigime Guesthouse under the Theme “the Drive for a responsible Media in Uganda”. The Minister noted that media practitioners ought to be responsible and patriotic, since they are indispensable in shaping public agenda as well as helping government leaders to make informed actions.

Dr Baryomunsi, added that media space has been widened in the current dynamic times and because of this government is looking forward to conduct more trainings for journalists for them to understand how it works and also improve on their professionalism as well as helping to forge a cordial working relationship with media.

On the issue of poor pay for the journalists, the Minister said much as they can not dictate on how much private entities pay their workers, they are engaging private media owners on the importance of giving moderate emoluments so as to have strong media industry in Uganda.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The Chairperson Media council of Uganda, Paulo Ekochu, said that the training was organized to fulfil the government mandate of making sure that journalists are skilled to do their job professionally.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, commended the media in Kabale for helping in the implementation of government programs. He also commended them for helping government in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.