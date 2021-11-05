The RDC of Ntungamo David Kaboyo has cautioned Institutions of higher learning that they are on verge of being closed if they fail to improve and adhere to the ministry of health guidelines aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

While leading the Ntungamo Municipality COVID-19 task force to inspect all seven higher institutions in the area, RDC Kaboyo noted that the reopened institutions shall not compromise the lives of Ugandans at the interest of individuals for the sake of making profits from parents.

He noted that they were sent in Ntungamo District to safeguard the lives of people according to the president that’s why he delayed the reopening so that no more Ugandans died of the pandemic.

Kaboyo applauded the Municipality civic leaders and the media for monitoring, evaluating and assessing whether institutions are following SOPs and to ensure that tertiary institutions are not again causing more problems which may result into a 3rd wave.

The Ntungamo Municipal Education officer Nabaasa who headed the team thanked the tertiary institutions for following the set guideline and recommended them to continue observing SOPs.

The senior Municipal inspector of schools Turigye Gladys hailed all seven institutions, especially Team University, for being compliant and advised those with gaps to improve.

Tumushabe Jovet, the municipal health inspector, tasked all institutions to improve health facilities like toilets and beds.

The principal MTAC Tusiime Denis said that they are ready to follow SOPs in order to contain the pandemic in schools.

The coordinator Team University Katushabe Obedience thanked the team lead by the RDC and assured them cooperation for sustainable learning.

In related development Ntungamo district on Thursday received another consignment of COVID-19 vaccines totaling 2, 2887.

Katusiime Hope the acting DHO confirmed receipt of 3,815 Sinovac doses, 2,842 Moderna and 1, 6230 AstraZeneca doses.