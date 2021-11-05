An 18 years old man has succumbed to injuries he sustained after being assaulted for stealing a panga.

Nelson Mugume, a peasant of Katungi cell Garubunda parish Kebisoni subcounty Rukungiri District died on Thursday,four days after he was assaulted for stealing a panga.

The suspects have been identified as Amos Nyesiga and another one only identified as Bright who are both being hunted by police.

Its alleged that on the 29/10/2021 while at Katungi cell, the deceased developed disagreements with the suspects who were accusing him to have stolen their panga which he was in possession by that time.

In the process of fighting for the same panga, the panga injured one of the suspects- Nyesiga who is turn picked a stone and hit the deceased behind the head hence causing serious injury.

Mugume was rushed to Nyakibale hospital and was pronounced dead on Wednesday night. It was after his death that the mother one Alleliah prossy reported the case of murder at Rukungiri police station file number SD 02/04/11/2021.

Elly Maate the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the development and revealed that police is hunting for the suspects over Murder charges.