Uganda’s capital city, Kampala, is about to add a new marvel onto its skyline. The multi-person Pearl Business Park project is going to change the game of the property industry in Uganda and East Africa as a whole.

Billboards announcing this development indicate that the project will be finished by August 2023.

This development is going to cement Ruparelia Group’s dominance of the property industry with its forward-looking, and high taste facilities, for the high-end market.

Pearl Business Park combines services that were earlier separated by the Ruparelia Group; offering accommodations, shopping, offices, wellness, etc into a-one multi-purpose modern lifestyle for the home, leisure, and work needs.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

With Covid-19 changing how people live and work, such facilities limit too much movement, giving its users an opportunity to live, work, shop, and wellness in one place.

The business park, whose promotional materials have hit the streets and have been well displayed along Yusuf Lule at the site of the facility, is going to be a place for people who demand high quality and sustainable shopping, residential, entertainment, and office place. It solves todays and future needs of a group of Ugandans and expatriates who don’t want to make unnecessary movements looking for this and that.

When Sudhir added Speke Apartments to his many modern living spaces, it was like he was entering freshwaters – an unknown territory. However, Sudhir’s lifestyle apartments in the middle of Kampala city have been a runaway success with their quick access to its users in terms of meetings, accommodation near workplaces, or, physical fitness.

You can say – the Pearl Business Park is a combination of Sudhir’s other projects such as the Kampala Kingdom, which has retail and offices services – fused with lifestyle accommodations of Kabira, Speke, or Kitante Apartments.

Pearl Business Park sits on 18-acres. It will host a five-star hotel, Shopping Mall, modern hospital, offices, restaurants, gyms, among other amenities.