A section of Members of Parliament have asked the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to go and revise her duties well as the leader of government business to avoid unnecessary clashes with her ministers.

Their reactions follow a letter dated 29th October 2021 that hit social media showing how Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hilary Onek had threatened to resign over Nabbanja’s conduct.

In the letter, Minister Onek said since Nabbanja has totally taken over his roles, he has nothing to do again in his office.

“From the time of your appointment, have been observing with total displeasure the fact that my role and that of my deputy as the Ministers in charge of refugees and disaster and the lead policymakers on matters of refugee and disaster management have been totally usurped by your office,” reads the letter.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

He also accused Nabbanja of conducting meetings with his staff member without informing him as a line minster.

“On 29th October 2021, you called for a meeting with the local leadership of Bududa without involving my office or even the area MPs which may lead to decisions being made that contradicts earlier and official cabinet position.”

While reacting to Onek’s move while at Parliament on Tuesday, Nabbanja told the press she had not received the letter officially but she just saw it on social media. She added that it was a sign of indiscipline to first post the letter on social media before addressing it to her.

“I have not seen the letter but I saw a copy circulating on social media. If the minister decided to address me on social media that is indiscipline. My office and his are near each other and we have held a number of meetings sometimes he does not attend and we cannot let Ugandans be suffocated,”the Prime Minister asserted.

Nabbanja insisted that she told all the ministers that this term is not going to be business as usual and if they are not active, they can resign.

“I want members to appreciate that we are changing the modes of how we operate, I have worked with very many ministers. How have I usurped their powers? He must know that I’m a leader of government and I’m mandated by article 108 to coordinate government business.”

However, Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi has asked the Prime Minister to go and revise well her duty because however much she wants things to move on in her way, she must respect the ministers in place.

“Even if you’re hands-on, you must appreciate that there are sector ministers. I was a minister before and I would not go to any place without informing the Member of Parliament of that place and that is to build harmony and teamwork. Yes, she is hands on but in doing so please respect those other ministers who were put in place to handle those other sectors.”

Moses Attan Okia, MP Soroti City East also asked Nabbanja and her minister to observe their roles as stipulated in the constitution so as to avoid clashes that embarrass the government.

“The Prime Minister needs to step back and ask what is her role if she recognizes that her role is not a deliverer of relief items, if she recognizes that there ministers in the ministry of disaster and the Prime minister is a coordinator of other ministries, she will realize that she has a lot of work to do than delivering reliefs.”