Traders in Kampala today woke up in excitement after they were informed that President Yoweri Museveni completely disbanded the collection of market dues from traders, across all markets in the city, on grounds that it was illegally done.

During his meeting with markets leaders in Kampala and ministers responsible for city affairs, Museveni directed Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), to stop with immediate effect, anyone seeking to collect market dues from traders in the city.

H.E Museveni also dissolved markets leadership in Kampala and directed former leaders to cease operations starting next year. He also ordered them to provide proper accountability for the funds they have been collecting from vendors as market dues.

He contended that they have been charging these dues in an illegal manner, during their term of office as leaders of markets; St. Balikudembe, Bugolobi, Wandegeya, Nakasero and many others.

Traders welcomed the president’s directive with excitement saying it will stop oppression, corruption and mass fraud in city markets operations.

We spoke to different vendors, traders who expressed Joy after receiving the news of the president’s order. This is what they had to say.

“My name is Ndagire Immaculate, a trader from Nakaseero market and I am one of those who supply carrots from Kenya. I who is speaking to you was with our beloved president in the statehouse…….he has shielded us from angry women extortionists. Those days, Ms Faridah Kimuli used roadside speakers, asking people to bring goods from abroad as they wished. Imagine goods coming from abroad, we send money to them from abroad and they receive it in cash, how can they bring in goods here freely imposing the loss on us?”

“Egesa Matovu is my name. I work from Owino, we are super excited as traders, about the president’s declaration. We request that his order is affected because he is out to better our working conditions, such that we operate smoothly ”

“I am Nayebare Phifi, working from Wandegeya market. We want to thank our president for responding to the calls of his grandchildren by improving the situation ”

Reacting to the president’s declaration, the minister of Kampala Honourable Hajjat Misa Kabanda, made it clear that she will meet different delegates of KCCA to see to it that the president’s directives are effected, after putting them in writing.

“My role is to urge you to keep calm, don’t fight, we are handling these matters carefully and everything will be alright, expect only positive outcomes, I will tell you the next course of action after being given a written document by president Museveni, regarding markets operations,” she said.

While talking to members of the press today morning, Ms Hawa Ndege, deputy RDC for Kampala central said they have received reports that there are fraudsters, who collected market dues from traders at dusk, even as they were aware that the president stopped this arrangement

“I received calls, today early morning from people who operate within Nakasero Market, confirming to me that there are individuals who woke up very early like at 4:00 am and began to collect market dues. I want to warn you in stronger terms, that president stopped anyone who thinks they will collect dues, except after KCCA designates individuals to do this work, plus giving them a bank account where they will deposit the collected funds, and also provide accountability,” said Ms Hawa.

Public scepticisms

However, some traders and members of the public expressed doubt and scepticism on the effectiveness of the president’s directive, saying that it is a move by the government, to blindfold them, in preparation to exact something worse like forceful evictions.

They argued it is irrational for any traders to operate freely, without paying any dues, yet these markets also incur some expenses which are supposed to be catered for using money collected from traders.