Ntungamo

The Bishop of South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has urged religious leaders and Christians at large to secure land titles for church land in order to protect it from land grabbers.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe noted that there have been increased cases of land conflicts attributed to greed to World treasures and lack of land titles directing all clerics in the diocese to register land for their safe custody.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe the made remarks on Sunday during the installation of Venerable Rev Canon Arthur Twinamatsiko and his wife Peace as Archdeacon of Kibatsi Archdeaconry South Ankole diocese in Kajara county Ntungamo district.

He also advised parents to refocus their energies towards and embracing and promoting technical education for their children to reduce unemployment in the country.

He who was flanked by mother’s Union president Maama Lillian confirmed 395 Christians at St Peter’s Kibatsi church of Uganda archdeaconry asked them to desist from being taken away by sin of promiscuity which may result into teenage pregnancy.

The Diocesan secretary Rev Can Yoram Ntoreine tasked all political and church leaders to avoid preaching a compromised gospel that can cause confusion and disunity among Christians.

Rev Can Ntoreine urged them to have strong faith in God saying that strong faith dispels all evil in the church and society.

The Ntungamo District woman MP Hon Bata Kamateneti implored leaders and Christians to promote cohesion, patriotism and prosperity if the church is to develop.

Hon Kamateneti advised confirmed students to be God fearing people and walk in holiness, instead of sexual immorality, impunity, and greed.

The newly Archdeacon Kibatsi Venerable Rev Canon Arthur Twinamatsiko and his wife Peace hailed Bishop for posting them in Kibatsi assuring him to offer a dedicated service to all believers.

Venerable Rev Canon Twinamatsiko highlighted what has been done, what is being done and what will be done to transform the Archdeaconry.

He thanked all Christians for support and cooperation that has enabled Kibatsi Archdeaconry to develop in a short time since December 2019 when has posted there.

Last week Bishop Ahimbisibwe resumed a 2020 pastoral visit which was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.