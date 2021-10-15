Ms Justine Nakajumba, the mother of detained Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya on Friday broke down in Buganda Road Court after seeing his son in a poor state.

She was moved out of the court, pleading and screaming for President Museveni to have mercy on her son whose toes and face had wounds.

“Why? Why? Why? Please pardon my son. President Museveni, please forgive my son, Ssegirinya. I beg you. He’s in so much pain and sick to continue being detained. I no longer eat food ever since he was arrested and remanded.”

On Thursday, Buganda Road court ordered the authorities of Kigo prison to produce Ssegirinya before the court on Friday to face other charges of instigating public violence.

The prosecution alleges that Segirinya took to his Facebook page and posted the content which according to the prosecution, is likely to incite public violence.

On his page known as “Segirinya Muhammad fans page”, he is said to have posted information relating to the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, which government officials view as a carefully conceived plan to cast mad on the government’s image and cause public violence.

The order was issued by the grade 1 magistrate t Ms. Doreen Karungi, in which she tasked prison operatives to have Segirinya appear in court, 15th, October 2021, after his failure to show up in the same court on Thursday, to answer similar charges.

On Friday morning Ssegirinya appeared before the court which was presided by a magistrate Karungi via video conferencing where he appeared to be in a bad state healthy wise plus displaying toes full of wounds.

Ssegirinya denied the offense of inciting violence however despite his condition the court further remanded him to Kigo government prison until October 29, 2021, following the state prosecutor, Ms. Judith Nyinamwiza’s plea before the court that investigations into the case were still ongoing and releasing him would sabotage them.

To the prosecution side, it was a joyous win however to Ssegirinya’s family especially his mother it was a back-born breaker, she could not take it anymore after seeing her son in deep pain.

She started wailing and asking President Museveni to pardon her son because he is sick and has been in prison for weeks on different charges of murder.

Prior to Friday’s charges, Ssegirinya and his co-accused Allan Ssewanyana, who also doubles as Makindye West Mp is also battling charges relating to murder, terrorism, and attempted murder, which the prosecution alleges were visited against residents of the greater Masaka region.