Kawempe North MP Mohammed Ssegirinya surprised court today October, 15th, 2021 after displaying terrible wounds all over his body, which he said were as a result of torture by securiry operatives in Kigo cells.

Ssegirinya today morning appeared before Buganda road court in the capital Kampala, headed by grade one magistrate Ms. Doreen Karungi, in which he communicated with them live from Kigo prison via video conferencing technology.

He was charged with instigating public violence, which he vehemently denied. Prosecution alleges that between August and September this year, MP Segirinya aka update took to his Facebook page and posted content which is likely to incite public violence.

Witnesses told court that on his page known as “Ssegirinya Muhammad fans page”, he posted that he had been tip off of a plot to assasinate NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi and warned that if any harm is masterminded on Bobi Wine, Genocide which occured in Rwanda in 1994 would now be shifted to Uganda in a more lethal way.

Prosecution led by Judith Nyamwiza told court that they have not received any police report on this case and not aware of how far investigations have progressed.

Segirinya’s lawyers led by Jonathan Kilyowa and Shamim Melende, asked court to proceed with the case hearing, in not a too distant time from now because their client needs to get bail, such that he goes for treatment.

MP Ssegirinya told court that the wounds he has were inflicted on him by what he termed “terrorists”, who kidnapped him after being granted bail by a masaka court, with all his feet swollen.

Ssegirinya’s Mother, a one Sanyu Christine Nakajumba was greatly shocked and even broke down in tears in court, after seeing the wounds of his son.

“Mumusonyiwe omwana wange Segirinya, mumusonyiwe, ali kubulumi bwaamanyi…….., shouted Segirinya’s mother as she was being whisked away due to her loss of self control.

Mr. Ssegirinya was further remanded to Kigo prison until October 29th, 2021 for further hearing of the case.

Ssegirinya and his co-accused Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, who also doubles as Makindye South Mp are also battling charges relating to murder, terrorism and attempted murder, which prosecution alleges were visited against residents of greater Masaka region.

Section 83 (1) of the Uganda penal code act prohibits any person, or official from doing an act deliberately intended to incite public violence and upon conviction, one is likely to spend 14 years in jail.