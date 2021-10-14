Businessman, author and entrepreneur Mr. Patrick Bitature has today highlighted an increment in Uganda’s exports, after being appointed board chairman of Ballore Transport and logistics Uganda.

Excited due to this development, he took to his Facebook page and announced the news of his appointment by the Ntinda based company as its board chairman. “I am humbled to be appointed as the chairman of the board of what is probably the biggest logistics company in Africa,” read his Facebook announcement, echoing his gratitude towards his appointment.

In the same announcement, he also stressed that Uganda needs a reliable partner to step up efforts to increase the quality of imports and exports.

Mr. Bitatule, who also doubles as Simba group of companies CEO, announced the news of his appointment today Thursday 14th, and expressed his readiness to work with the company for better results.

“I am honoured that Ballore Transport and Logistics Uganda has found me to be such a reliable person,” read his post on his Facebook page.

He also pointed out that Uganda’s exports are increasing and this has made many people interested in the economy.

“As a result of this, we are seeing an increase in the goods our country produces and exports. A good example of this is coffee; we currently export 7 million bags of coffee annually but the number is fast increasing”.

Headquartered in Ntinda, Kampala, Ballore Logistics and Transport company is said to be one of the largest such companies in Africa.

It started operating in Uganda in 1968, with a prime aim of supporting its customers in increasingly global competitive markets.

“To support our customers as they grow by providing customised services that allows them to be more competitive in their respective markets,” read the company’s mission.

Although it is headquartered in Ntinda, the French company has several branches in East Africa, including many in Uganda, For example; in Entebbe, Busia, Malaba and border points like Kasese, Katuna, Nimule and Ntoroko.

Born on May 10th, 1960 in Fort Portal, Western Uganda, Mr. Patrick Bitature is rumoured to be the richest indigenous Uganda and with a lot of influence in the economic sector of Uganda. He is the CEO and chairman of Simba group of companies, an East African conglomerate dealing in telecommunications, tour and travel, etc.