Detectives at the Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate ( CID) headquarters – Kibuli were stranded for the whole day after former Minister for the Presidency Esther Mbulamubuza Mbayo failed to appear for quizzing.

Mbayo, was until June this year the Minister in charge of the Presidency but was dropped from cabinet and replaced with Milly Babirye Babalanda.

She has been linked to the dirt being investigated by the Police’s investigators mainly in the financial misappropriation at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation ( UPPC), Entebbe.

The former minister was expected yesterday, Thursday, 7 at 10: 00 am but detectives waited until the close of the day to learn the minister had defiantly refused to show up.

Mbayo has now, twice failed to show up for the quiz despite the police officially writing to her through Parliament.

While at a certain function last week, the Luuka Woman MP cried foul, insisting the allegations leveled against her are acts of witch-hunt, insisting she had done a wonderful job while still Minister.

A deeper dig into the mess at the country’s Printing parrastatal in Entebbe has so far unearthed a complex thieving syndicate, with over 3 billion shillings of the taxpayer’s money swindled by the officials on the board and in top management.

Over a month ago, incumbent Minister for the Presidency Babalanda asked police to conduct investigations at the Corporation, and suspended the board and management to give way for a smooth process.

Mbayo’s invitation at the CID Headquarters is premised on her former capacity as chief supervisor of the organisation at the time when the mess was done. It remains unclear whether the former Minister is directly involved in the graft being investigated, and only police can avail that information after their investigations are complete.