Government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa has distanced himself from reports that he has recruited relatives to fat government offices.

A Daily Monitor cover story put Mr Tayebwa and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on spot for recruiting their relatives into fat parliament offices which they head.

Mr Tayebwa, who was appointed Chief Whip in the recent Cabinet reshuffle said he has no powers to hire anyone at parliament. He said only one person in his office hails from his constituency.He denied having any relatives in the office.

In a tweet, Tayebwa posted sarcastically, “@DailyMonitor thank u for adding three relatives to our family. I did not know i have an uncle called Muruhura Moses, a relative called Muheebwa Henry & a niece called Atuheire Annah. I will organise for them an initiation ceremony into Mzee Daudi’s family.”

The daily has reported that Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa had recruited into offices in Parliament their biological children or close relations.

The paper said the move displeased the displaced staff who are attempting to seek intervention from other higher authorities. The staff who have worked for parliament for the last 15 years. The staff included; Mr Geoffrey Beinomugisha (principal policy analyst), Mr Joel Ocuka Opio and Mr Azhar Sebbi (both policy analysts), Mr Yusuf Ahimbisibwe and Ms Dorothy Nazzinga (both liaison officers), Ms Flavia Nsubuga Mukasa (policy analyst), Ms Emmanuel Ninsiima (principal liaison officer), and Ms Hope Magyezi (policy analyst).

PM Nabbanja did not deny she hired her children and other relatives. The paper reported atleast five close relatives, including two biological children of Nabbanja, worked in the Office of the Leader of Government Business which is located at coordinates all government business at Parliament.