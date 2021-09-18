At least 400 vulnerable pregnant women from the districts of Rubanda and Kabale have received free mama kits, antenatal services and sanitary pads.

Funded by African International Christian Ministry –AICM, the beneficiaries who also included the marginalized Batwa also received soap and masks.

Jonson Byamukama, the Evangelism Coordinator at AICM while talking to

our reporter said vulnerable women especially from rural areas had been badly affected by the covid-19 and therefore had to make an emergency intervention.

“Covid-19 made vulnerable women even poorer. Look at the Batwa, who have been suffering even before lockdown! We came in as an organization to offer this emergency intervention with the help of our partners. We believe this can change something.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“We’ve targeted lactating mothers, expecting mothers and girls and

very vulnerable women in areas where we operate from,” Byamukama

noted.

The mothers were also trained on better eating habits to remain healthy always.

According to Byamukama, the mothers who benefited in this emergency intervention hail from sub counties of Butanda in Kabale district and Bufundi, Muko and Nshanjare Town council in Rubanda district.

Moris Twinomugisha, 21, resident of Nshanjare town council in Rubanda

district from the marginalized Batwa community said that as a mother

of four, she had never seen or even touched a mama kit.

“I have been hearing about mama kits, and now I have seen them with my

own eyes. I wouldn’t afford their prices, especially this lockdown. God really does wonders,”Naturinda Said.

Josphina Ayebare, resident of Ndeego parish in Ikumba Sub County also

from the Batwa community said casual work, that was meant for the Batwa is no longer available due to covid-19 lockdown, and are now surviving on the mercy of God.

The emergency intervention according to Johnson Byamukama costed at

least Shs 7.5 million.