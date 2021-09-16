Two Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF officers on patrol have been severely injured after their vehicle collided with a train.

The incident took happened on Thursday morning around Kinawataka road in Kireka.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says police at Kireka working with fire and rescue services managed to respond at an incident where the army Land cruiser H4DF2180 was involved in a derailment with a Uganda Railways locomotive.

“The fire and rescue services was able to rescue two UPDF soldiers albeit, in very critical condition,” Owoyesigyire said today.

“The two, both privates, have been taken for treatment.The situation at the scene is now contained and normal traffic has resumed.”