The Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has revealed that officers, who mishandled Kapchorwa Chief Magistrate Godfrey Teko Lokeris after his arrest at Moroto Central Police Station, are to face disciplinary charges.

Addressing the media at Police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, Enanga said that their officers are said to have used excessive force against Chief Magistrate Lokeris on Saturday evening while at the police station.

“The officers used excessive force even though the suspect had already been restrained and was obedient to police orders. They are being investigated because of their actions against the suspect within the police cell,” Enanga said.

It’s alleged that while at Moroto Hotel Lokeris had some disagreements with his cousins and he was forced to draw a pistol at them and other people who were present. Witnesses allege that he first punched one of his cousins before pulling out his pistol and threatened to shoot them.

Fortunately, he was later arrested by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldier and a bodyguard to the area Internal Security Organization commander, who had lodged at the hotel, who after handed him over to Police. However, according to witnesses, Police officers who had come to arrest him started using coercive force to detain him which was against the law.

He was later released although he is still facing charges of attempted murder and assault of several people.