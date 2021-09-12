President Yoweri Museveni has eulogized businessman Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige alias BMK.

BMK the proprietor of Hotel Africana succumbed to prostate cancer on Friday from Nairobi, Kenya.

In his condolence message on Sunday, Museveni said in BMK Uganda has lost a great Entrepreneur and innovative Business Leader, who profitably took advantage of country’s vast business opportunities to create jobs and income for the people.

“I received, with profound sadness, the news announcing the death of Dr. Alhaji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige, which occurred on the 10th of September, 2021.I wish to extend, on behalf of the people of Uganda, my family, the NRM Party, and on my own behalf, heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the late Alhaji Bulaimu Muwanga,”the President noted.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

” My thoughts are with the family during this moment of grief and sorrow. I pray that Allah grants you the fortitude and courage to go through this loss.”

Museveni added that BMK’s numerous investments in the services industry, agriculture, manufacturing, etc have created avenues for employment and revenue for the country.

” His unwavering commitment and hard work enabled him to ascend to great heights of personal success and to create an international business empire from humble beginnings.

” He leaves behind a great example, worth emulating, especially for the the young generation. Persistence and dedication to correct principles yield positive results in the long run. May Dr. Alhaji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige’s Soul Rest in Eternal Peace. Y.K.M.”