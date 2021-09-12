Kabale Diocese has commended the State minister for trade ,Industry and cooperatives David Bahati for supporting projects that are geared towards the development of the church.

This was said on Friday by the Kabale district chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija and the Rushoroza parish priest Rev Fr Baritazar Ndyomugyenyi during the visit by minister Bahati who had come to follow up the progress of the construction of Kicumbi Catholic church in Kamuganguzi Sub county Kabale district.

They commended Minister David Bahati for his generous heart and love towards God’s work. They said that once the Church is completed, it will help to reduce the congestion of Christians in the current church building .

Kicumbi Catholic Church in Kamuganguzi Sub County, Kabale district is hunting for over 168 million shilling for the competition of the Church that is under construction.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

According to the chairperson construction committee and the Kamuganguzi Sub County Chairperson Elias Twesigomwe, the construction works of the church started in 2016 at an estimation budget of 1 billion shillings but added that sofar they are hunting for only 168million shillings to complete the house of God.

He said that the 168 million shillings is required for flooring, finishing and labor and they are projecting to have the church completed in December this year.

Bahati who last year contributed all roofing materials worth 100 million shillings said that he was requested by his maternal aunt, the late Feresta Nyanzigye who died last month to do the roofing of the church.

He said that his intention to follow up the completion of the Church is to ensure that he fulfills what his maternal aunt requested him to do. He later requested the construction committee to compute and forward to him the budget of the remaining money for completion.