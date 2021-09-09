The two bodies of Rwandan nationals, who are currently in Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary, will be handed over to Rwandan authorities today Thursday.

This was revealed by the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate on Wednesday.

One of the bodies to be handed over is of Paul Bangirana, 47, who sneaked to Rwene parish in Kabale district to drink Waragi, and was later discovered dead in the garden near the Uganda/Rwanda border. Bangirana is believed to have consumed a lot of waragi resulting into his death.

The second body is of Theoneste Dusabimana, 52, who as a week ago also

killed in Rwanda near the Ugandan border later dumped on Ugandan land.

The deceased was heard making an alarm from the side of Rwanda and on

the night of 29th last month the deceased’s body was found in

Rushaki village, Karujanga ward in Katuna town council, Kabale

district.

The two bodies will be delivered to Katuna border post and will be

received by Rwandan authorities.