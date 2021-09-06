National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has mourned the leader of Uganda Orthodox Church His Eminence Archbishop Jonah Lwanga.

Archbishop Lwanga who has been the Metropolitan of Kampala, Uganda and Central Africa under the Eastern Orthodox Church of Alexandria died on Sunday evening.

In his eulogy message on Monday, Bobi Wine said he was saddened by the passing on of Archbishop Lwanga whom he described as an outspoken critic of the injustice and bad governance in Uganda.

“Not one to sit by and watch as our country careened down the steep slope of dictatorship, Archbishop Jonah has been a consistent voice in pointing out the wrongs of those who hold us captive. Perhaps his most candid comment in recent times was when he urged Ugandans to pray for the collapse of #DictatorMuseveni’s regime, reasoning that only then shall we have peace and prosperity again,” the former presidential candidate said in a Facebook statement.

He added that Archbishop Lwanga’s death raises more questions than answers considering that many other religious leaders, prominent for their criticism of the regime, have passed on recently under unclear circumstances.

“Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga of the Catholic Church, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte, and the Bishop Emeritus of Masaka John Baptist Kaggwa as well as Sheikh Anas Kaliisa have all passed on in quick succession.

” I send deep condolences to the Orthodox community in Uganda and the world upon this unfortunate occurrence. May God receive you in eternal glory. Rest in peace Archbishop Jonah. It behooves us who are still surviving to continue the struggle in which you have been a key participant,”Bobi Wine remarked.