A four storeyed building under construction in Kisenyi zone Muzaana Parish in Rubaga Division has collapsed, covering vehicles, motor cycles and workers there-in.

This incident happened on Sunday afternoon and a yet to be identified number of people are feared dead.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says the Directorate of Fire and rescue services and the Red Cross are at the scene to help with the rescue operation.

“The number of people trapped under the rubble hasnt been established yet,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“Any more information will be issued later.”

The building which has collapsed allegedly belongs to businessman Haruna Ssentongo.