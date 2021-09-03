The outspoken Priest of the Kabale Diocese Catholic Church, Rev.Fr Gaetano Batanyenda has said Ruhakana Rugunda was right to refuse a proposal by youth to run for presidency.

The former Uganda Prime Minister on Wednesday through his twitter handle said he harbors no intentions or plans to run for presidency, quoting social media campaigns that suggested his candidature for presidency in 2026.

According to Rugunda’s tweet, the youth’s social media activities’ prompted him to confirm to Ugandans that he won’t or doesn’t have intentions to run for presidency in future.

Speaking to our reporter in Kabale town on Thursday , Fr Gaetano said Rugunda at his age has nothing new to offer to Ugandans.

“I’m totally in support of his idea of not contesting. At his age what will he deliver which he hasn’t for the last 30 years?” Fr Gaetano said.