The Mayor of Burera District Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira has advised Ugandan authorities to tell Ugandans not to cross to Rwanda while smuggling because they will be killed.

While speaking to our reporter at Katuna border post, Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira said Uganda has at times killed Rwandans, so they should not cry foul when their citizens get killed in Rwanda.

“You’ve at times killed Rwandans in Uganda, haven’t you?” Uwanyirigira said.

However, she couldn’t justify her comment as Uganda has never handed over a dead body of a Rwandan citizen. She kept mute when our reporter asked her if Uganda has ever killed their citizens in Uganda.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira made these comments on Sunday evening at Katuna border post while handing over the body of a Ugandan businessman Justus Kadogo, who was killed in Rwanda as he was smuggling Movit products.

He had infiltrated into Rwanda through a porous border.