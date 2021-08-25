The government through the ministry of Education and sports has been called upon to consider teaching sign language in all schools as a viable way to reduce communication gaps in all sectors.

This was said on Tuesday by the Resident District Commissioner of Ntungamo George Bakunda during the Ntungamo District stakeholders meeting with Support Disabled Uganda (SDU) in the district council hall.

Bakunda noted that there is a need for the government to integrate sign language in the education system such that every Ugandan can communicate well with people with speaking and hearing impairment if they are to be served well like others.

He noted that some people with disabilities in the country are facing a challenge especially with hearing and speaking impairment to service from health facilities, political, civil and religious leaders but when they are trained in schools they will be able to communicate with them effectively.

RDC Bakunda hailed Betty Kyomuhendo the executive director of Support Disabled Uganda (SDU) for the initiative aimed at improving the wellbeing of the disadvantaged people living with disabilities, orphans and other vulnerable children and adults within communities of Ntungamo district.

The executive director of Support Disabled Uganda (SDU) Betty Kyomuhendo Kyogabirwe tasked the leaders to include the PWDs on various committees of district disability councils as the only way to reduce negative attitudes of parents about their vulnerable children in communities.

She also noted that there has been a challenge of interpreters in schools and health facilities for people with disabilities.

However, the inspector of schools in charge of special needs Atukundaire Smart attributed the lack of signolists to inadequate funding to construct houses for the teachers who are employed at Rweera and Kitunga special needs units.

The chairperson of Ntungamo District Disability council Rukundo Hamidi asked leaders to advocate for disability rights rather than waiting for the mercy of NGOs.

Rev Asaph Mujuni the south Ankole diocesan head of Youth and communications urged parents to embrace the education of their children with disabilities in order to empower them academically.

Nsabimana Livingstone the programs manager Support Disabled Uganda (SDU) said that they have formed 4 PWDs community groups in Nyakyeera, Rubaare, Ruhaama East and Nyarutuntu and many others will be supported with piggery next month.

Natamba Edward the director of SOWIPA pledged total support to the Support Disabled Uganda and promised one office computer.

Ninsiima Flavia the program officer at ARISE requested the government to enroll free education to children with disabilities saying it is hard for their parents to cater for both a child and caretaker at school.

The LCV Ntungamo Samuel Mucunguzi and CAO Mukiibi Nasser implored for cooperation in order to restore hope to PWDs in the district.

Ntungamo district has 37% of PWDs out of total population according to UBOS of 2014.