Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)’s Maj Gen Stephen Tumusiime Rwabantu has passed on.

Maj Gen Rwabantu has been the Deputy Commander of UPDF Reserve Force.

He died from Kampala hospital after a short illness.

Rwabantu,RO/00081 joined the bush war in 1981 together with Brig. Taban Kyabihende after the two defected from the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) barracks in Bugolobi.

During the bushwar, Rwabantu was nicknamed “Gonya”, crocodile due to his bravery in repulsing the enemy.

“I have learnt with great sorrow of the passing of Gen. Stephen T. Rwabantu ‘Gonya’ (RO/0081), a war hero & comrade for many years. Always understanding & a true gentleman. He will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & the UPDF fraternity. #RIP Comrade. HT, ” Former Security Minister Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde mourned.