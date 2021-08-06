Christians at Christ Believers Temple in Rukungiri Municipality were on Thursday thrown into shock after learning of the untimely death of their lead pastor.

Preliminary reports indicate that Amon Tweheyo Kaharata was found lying lifeless in his bedroom where he used to reside near his Church along Rukungiri-Ntungamo road.

Tweheyo a son to Renowned businessman Kaharata is also a brother to the Rukungiri District Woman Member of Parliament Natukunda Medius Kaharata.

Before offering his life to the almighty, Tweheyo was an artiste and is known for a number of songs that caught Airwaves of most local radio stations during his era.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The woman MP Natukunda posted on her social Media handles that her elder brother had passed on.

“With deep sorrow, I announce the sudden death of my elder brother whom I follow, Tweheyo Amon Kaharata who passed on this afternoon. Burial arrangements to be communicated later on” Natukunda posted.

The cause of his death is yet to be established.