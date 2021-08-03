When Covid-19 lockdown was relaxed which coincided with end the end of the month , it was excitement and celebrations all over but caused lamentations in some communities.

Last Saturday Mbire Ben,65, of Buniga village, Kacerere Town Council, in Rubanda District who was working at Bufundi College Kacerere as a night watchman, received his monthly salary and spent it in alcohol as he celebrated the relaxation of Covid19 lockdown.

On Sunday Mbire woke and stopped at Nyarukoro trading center ,near his home, spent all his salary with friends and wellwishers on booze. Thereafter, he went home empty handed staggering, something which did not please his wife and eight children.

The wife and children demanded to know the balance from the salary only to find nothing in his pockets.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

He was told to rest and tasked him thst he will explain to them better where he had spent all the money.

The world became too small for Mbire before deciding to visit a nearby shop where he got rat poison. He allegedly took it silently and went to sleep quietly.

In the middle of the night, he became restless and his eyes turned red. They waited until morning and called village members to take him to Kishanje health centre. On the way to the hospital he breathed his last.

But before he died, Mbire told residents not to blame his death on anybody because he had swallowed rat poison to end his troubling life.

The Chairperson LC1 Buniga village Kahuriro Robert confirmed his last words on his way to the hospital when he told them that he decided to kill himself by taking poison.

Mbire was buried on Tuesday morning.