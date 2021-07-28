There’s an ongoing twitter war between former Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga and FUFA president Moses Magogo.

The two are rifting over the unceremonious return of Milutin Micho Sredojevic as Uganda Cranes Head Coach.

On Tuesday, FUFA reappointed Micho as the National team manager after signing a three year renewable contract effective 1st August 2021.

Micho who had been Uganda Cranes Coach since 2013, in 2017 terminated his contract with FUFA citing outstanding debt of salary and bonuses of Shs230million.

Now following the development, Kabushenga was prompted to ask Micho through a tweet whether this time round he has been paid in advance before accepting the new offer.

.@michocoach I hope this time you have been paid in advance. Unless of course you are returning as a volunteer. If they pickpocket you again don’t come here to make noise for us. https://t.co/HmPpjNdmEf — Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 28, 2021

However, Kabushenga’s tweet rubbed Magogo the wrong way before throwing tantrums to the advocate of the High Court.

Magogo who is also the Budiope East MP told off Kabushenga that since he is the country head boy, he should avail the federation with his bank details so that they pay Micho through him (Kabushenga) for proper accountability.

With you as the country head boy, we will make sure that in this new contract we pay him through your bank account. — Moses Hassim Magogo (@MosesMagogo) July 28, 2021

It looks like tweeting is your retirement hobby. Dot com era Jajja does not tell stories around fire places but tweets Just provide us your bank details to be receiving the man’s salaries. Thank you for the good job — Moses Hassim Magogo (@MosesMagogo) July 28, 2021

Not ready to take in Magogo’s insults, Kabushenga retaliated:

.@mosesmagogo stupidity is not a badge of honor. It is not a good idea to wear it in full public view. But then again you are far too tone deaf to understand it https://t.co/L4j89Ux7pj — Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 28, 2021

.@MosesMagogo in normal times you should be in jail & weightlifter Julius Sekitoleko should be an MP. But then God has played a cruel joke on us as a country & it is the other way round. But it takes a special kind of idiocy to make a mockery of it. I give up!!! https://t.co/7zbVAMMd0s — Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 28, 2021