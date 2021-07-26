The Police Directorate of Criminal Investigations- CID has said they are still holding weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko inorder to conduct proper investigations.

Addressing journalists on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, CID spokesperson Charles Twine said the investigations they have conducted so far show that Ssekitoleko had not qualified to be part of the Olympics game in Japan whuch means thst there could have been an orchestrated fraud behind his flying to the Asian country.

Recently, Ssekitoleko went missing in Japan where he had gone to be part of the Olympics game. However, last week he was found before being flown back to Uganda.

“What is visibly here is that there is a probable fraud of airlifting Ssekitoleko with full knowledge that he had not qualified to go and participate well knowing that he is not going to participate. Now the fundamental question is, was he part of the fraud as a conspirator? And that is the reason why we are still having him,” Twine said.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

He added that according to the preliminary investigations it is very clear that since Ssekitoleko did not qualify to participate in his category in Japan, he was even isolated from his colleagues.

“For some reasons upon which we are investigating Ssekitoleko was flown as an athlete to Japan on 16th day of June together with his coach. However, he had not qualified. He was taken to a city called Inzumasano where he was put in a hotel without any activity whereas his colleagues were taken to the Olympics village in Japan. On the 18th day of July, he was informed by one of the officials from the National Council of sports that he never scored to his expectation and therefore he should come back home.”

“ According to his argument, he indicates that he was totally frustrated because he went to participate but he was told he had not qualified. All his hopes were shattered and he even tried to commit suicide.”

Twine added that consultations and investigations are still going on to find out what made Ssekitoleko to behaviour in such a manner.

“We have acquired some statement from some senior officers within the National council of sports. We are currently in touch with his coach who flew with him well knowing that he had not qualified, he is also coming to make a statement and we are cognizant of the 48-hour rule. So we are doing what is possible to ensure that he gets a police bond.”