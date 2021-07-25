The former Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health Prof. Anthony Kabanza Mbonye is dead.

Prof Mbonye has been husband to former State House Comptroller and in-coming head of Public Service, Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye.

The sad news was announced by the Senior Presidential Press Secretary Linda Nabusayi on Sunday.

“The SH Comptroller Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye with deep sorrow announces the death of her dear husband Prof. Anthony Kabanza Mbonye this morning. He was Prof. at the School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences, MUK & UCU and former Director General Health Services #RIPMbonye,”Nabusayi tweeted.

Prof Mbonye died from Kampala Hospital after losing battle to cancer.

Prof. Mbonye, who joined thd public service in 1986 left the Ministry of Health as Director General of Health Services, in 2018, after he opted for early retirement following serious disagreements among the top technocrats.

Born in Rwenkobwa, Ibanda District, Western Uganda, and a graduate of Makerere University, The University of Copenhagen and The University of Liverpool, UK, Prof. Mbonye has authored numerous books in his medical career.