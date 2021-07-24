Makerere University Senior Lecturer Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa has said Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has started talking in tongues after realizing that she is dealing with untouchable in her battle against corruption and misuse of government resources.

Early this week when Nabbanja visited people affected by floods in Kasese, she was dismayed to learn that they had been given substandard items such as blankets.

She was later availed with a report from the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, on the substandard items that were delivered to the affected persons before rejecting it on grounds thst it lacked facts.

Nabbanja immediately directed the Inspector of Government, Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to carry out fresh investigations into the matter.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

She also revealed that she was being threatened by those opposed to her fight against corruption in the Office of the Prime Minister. However, Nabbanja noted that she will not be deterred because she is only after accountability of public resources and she is not witch-hunting anybody.

Now, Prof Ndebesa says after waging a war on the corrupt government officials who are untouchable, Nabbanja later realised that she is fighting a battle above her and now she has started speaking in tongues.

“Now Prime Minister Nabbanja has started talking in tongues. She identified substandard blankets supplied to Kasese flood victims as relief. They were put on air for all of us to see. She promised she would punish those of her officials responsible for supplying such substandard blankets and citizens applauded her for the prompt steps taken,” the senior lecturer said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

” Now it seems she has discovered the network of suppliers are the usual untouchables. She now has refered the matter to the IGG which IGG I think has not even been vetted. This matter will now take twists and turns and before we know, it will be forgotten. The prime minister has Powers to interdict if she so wished. She could interdict the officials as investigations by the IGG commence.But it seems she may have sensed there could be an untouchable person behind the tender and is now taking calculated precautions by referring the matter elsewhere to save her job,”he added.