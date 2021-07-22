Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya famously known as Mr Updates has disclosed that he is going to give the Shs200 million given to him by Parliament to buy a car to his constituents.

This will a fulfillment of the the pledge he made to his voters during the 2021 general election campaigns.

Ssegirinya said on Thursday that his constituents will access the money through community development groups he has created.

He added that there is no need to drive a huge vehicle when his people in Kawempe North are suffering especially now that the country is under lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Apart from giving out the Shs200m to his voters, Ssegirinya, a first timer legislator has already set up a hospital in the area as well as buying ambulances to transport his sick voters.

On Wednesday, government started remitting Shs200 million to each of the 529 legislators and the 26 ex-officio members of the 11th Parliament, to enable them buy cars. The cash is part of the string of entitlements that legislators are entitled to throughout their five-year term.

The Director of Communications at Parliament, Chris Obore confirmed the development.

“That is true. We got a release to give members their money which you know is a ritual that each member has to be given money to buy a car. There is nothing to hide there. It is a once in five years’ period benefit that members are going to get,” Obore told Daily Monitor newspaper in a telephone interview.

“It is Shs200 million and it is what the other Parliament got. In other words they are getting what the 10th Parliament got.”