Former Bukoto County South Member of Parliament Hajj Muhammad Muyanja Mbabali has only 30 days to rescue his multi billion properties. This after auctioneers provided the politician with a notice to sale of his five properties by public auction following his failure to clear loans worth billions of shillings.

In a notice on Thursday July 15, Trust General Auctioneers and Court Bailiffs on orders of MMAKS Advocates representing undisclosed creditors have put up Mr. Mbabali’s five properties up for auction over a long-running debt which sources said is in billions including interest and penalties.

The properties including a building in Mawokota Mpigi, an apartment in Masaka Municipality, two apartments in Ntinda and Kyadondo in Kampala and another a Residential House in Kisugu Kampala District.

All properties are registered under his MFK Cooperation Limited, a company owned by the former Member of Parliament.

“Dully instructed by MMAKS Advocates on behalf of their client, the registered Mortgagee, we shall proceed to sale under mentioned properties, also pictured below by public auction or private treaty after expiry of 30 days from the date of this notice or thereafter unless the debtor (Mr. Muyanja Mbabali) pays all the monies owed to our client plus our fees and costs incurred in the process, ” Auctioneers said in an advertisement on Thursday.

MFK Cooperation Limited did not respond to a request for comment on the looming public auction of its properties while Hajj Mbabali could not be reached.

Mbabali is among the first politicians to join President Yoweri Museveni’s Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) in 1980, which gave birth to National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Before joining politics, Mbabali was a board member of National Medical Stores between 1998 and 2004 and a member of the NRM national executive committee. He has also served as a board member and chairperson of various organisations.

Between 2010 and 2015, he was the Lwengo NRM district chairperson. One of the biggest challenges he faced in his political career was the issue of questionable academic papers.

Shortly after the 2011 General Election, court nullified his victory in the Bukoto South Parliamentary race on grounds that he lacked the minimum academic qualifications to be an MP, which nullification was later upheld by the Court of Appeal.

During the same year, he was also nominated as the State Minister for Investments, but was rejected by the Parliamentary vetting committee after accusations that his academic papers were forged.

Mbabali has always criticised those who say he lacks the required academic credentials to sit on the political high table. He insists that he attended Kikungwe Primary School in Masaka District where he sat his Primary Leaving Examinations in 1970 before joining Mengo Secondary School in Kampala where he attained the East African Certificate of Education (EACE) in 1974.

He later sat his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams at Nsambya Sharing Hall Centre in Kampala, which he passed in 2013 and later enrolled for a Diploma in Information Technology at Uganda Pentecostal University.

He says he also holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and management from Nkumba University.

In 2018, he got a Master class Certificate in Business Management and Leadership from the Commonwealth University of England. He also holds an honorary doctorate from Commonwealth University of England.

In 2014, the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Directorate (CIID) in conjunction with the Director of Public Prosecutions cleared him of allegations that he forged his academic papers.